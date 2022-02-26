West Ham United are in a two-way race to sign Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma.

According to Calcio Mercato, West Ham and Everton will duke it out for the former Bournemouth wingers signature, with a reported fee of £62m being required due to a release clause in his contract.

The reigning Europa League champions paid Championship side Bournemouth roughly £21m for him last season, and he has been nothing short of a revelation for them.

Danjuma has scored eight times in 15 La Liga games this season. With the 25-year-old relishing a new role as a striker this season.

Viewers of Manchester United’s first game against Villarreal in this seasons Champions League group stage may remember how much Danjuma terrorised United right Diogo Dalot.

But with his new role of a striker this opens up more options for West Ham, who need another front-man to challenge or replace Michail Antonio up front.

The versatile 31-year-old has done an admirable job up front for The Hammers since David Moyes moved him there, leading the line incredibly well. But his natural lack of finishing ability and composure can come back to haunt him at times.