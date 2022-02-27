Arsenal hold transfer talks with entourage of striker suffering awful goal drought

Arsenal have reportedly been in touch with the entourage of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as they eye up a summer transfer move for the player.

According to Sport, the Gunners have made it clear they’d be keen to sign the Sweden international as long as the price is right, while he’s also being considered by Barcelona.

While there’s no doubt Isak is a top young talent who could have an important role to play at the Emirates Stadium after the January departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it is worth pointing out that he’s currently on a poor run of form in front of goal.

For all the hype around Isak, he’s gone seven consecutive games without scoring, and has just two goals in his last 18 matches in all competitions.

Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Real Sociedad
The 22-year-old can certainly play a lot better than this, and one imagines it’s a bit of a blip, but if it carries on for much longer it could mean his chances of a summer move will drop.

Arsenal urgently need an elite goal-scorer to replace a key figure like Aubameyang, and their finances mean they surely can’t afford to get these big investments wrong.

Perhaps Mikel Arteta will decide he’s confident he can turn Isak’s career around, but the club might also do well to look at alternatives up front.

