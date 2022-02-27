Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has suggested that the club’s players did not want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave this January.

The Gabon international ended up leaving the Gunners for a transfer to Barcelona, and Gabriel seems to be suggesting that the player’s departure was all down to manager Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff.

Aubameyang was a star player for Arsenal before a loss of form in the last year or so, but it seems he still had the backing of his team-mates.

“Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal,” Gabriel said.

“It’s something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players weren’t in it.

“I said goodbye to him before he left, I hope he enjoys Barcelona, he is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much.”

Aubameyang has started well at Barca, showing that he still has it in him to be one of the finest forwards in Europe.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look a little short of options up front and may live to regret letting the 32-year-old leave.