Arsenal defender Ben White has paid a classy tribute to Marcelo Bielsa following his sacking by Leeds United earlier today.

See below for a post on White’s Instagram page as he uploaded a throwback to his time on loan at Leeds under Bielsa, when he helped the team win promotion to the Premier League…

White clearly thought highly of Bielsa, who will no doubt go down as a Leeds legend, even if the team’s recent form has been poor.

The Yorkshire giants are facing a relegation battle after heavy recent defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham.