(Photo) Arsenal star pays classy tribute to departing Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Ben White has paid a classy tribute to Marcelo Bielsa following his sacking by Leeds United earlier today.

See below for a post on White’s Instagram page as he uploaded a throwback to his time on loan at Leeds under Bielsa, when he helped the team win promotion to the Premier League…

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham tipped to cash in on £25m ace and sign replacement more suited to Conte style
Manchester United star hires security guard for his home after recent burglaries
Former Bundesliga manager “one step away” from becoming new Leeds United boss

White clearly thought highly of Bielsa, who will no doubt go down as a Leeds legend, even if the team’s recent form has been poor.

The Yorkshire giants are facing a relegation battle after heavy recent defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham.

More Stories Ben White Marcelo Bielsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.