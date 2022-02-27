Barcelona line up surprise Manchester United transfer raid

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a surprise summer transfer window raid on Manchester United as they target defender Eric Bailly.

The Ivory Coast international is being linked strongly as a target for Barca boss Xavi in a report from the Daily Star, and it makes sense that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford after a lack of playing time.

Man Utd fans probably won’t be too bothered about Bailly leaving as he’s only a backup player, and if anything they’ll be surprised that the Catalan giants are making him one of their priorities.

Bailly has previously shown some potential, and he looked very promising in his time in La Liga earlier in his career.

Eric Bailly to Barcelona?
It was Bailly’s form with Villarreal that persuaded United to sign him back in 2016, so perhaps he can revive his career by returning to the Spanish top flight.

The 27-year-old has also had his problems with injuries, however, so seems a surprising and risky target for Barcelona.

