Tottenham are reportedly stepping up efforts to try to beat Newcastle United to the transfer of Lille defender Sven Botman this summer.

The highly-rated 22-year-old looks like he’d be a superb signing for either of these teams, but Spurs are now pursuing him more strongly due to fears over keeping manager Antonio Conte happy, according to the Daily Star.

Botman has shone in Ligue 1 and could do well to try moving to a bigger club and more competitive league in the near future, so it will be interesting to see which teams emerge as the favourites for his signature in the coming weeks and months.

Tottenham could definitely do with improving their defensive options, and one imagines Conte will want to continue to put his own stamp on this inconsistent squad that he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Botman might be more tempted by the big money on offer at Newcastle, however, with the project at St James’ Park also looking like having enormous potential over the next few years.

According to the Daily Star, Spurs are stepping up efforts to convince the £30million-rated Botman to choose them instead, but Champions League qualification and keeping hold of Conte as manager will surely be key.

The Italian tactician is used to working with the very best players in the world, and in fairness he’s shown he can deliver silverware if he has a good enough squad.

Spurs would surely do well to back their manager, so fans will surely be pleased by this reported pursuit of Botman.