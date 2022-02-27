Chelsea fail to mention Vladimir Putin or Roman Abramovich in bizarre statement

Chelsea FC have released a strange official statement regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Russia have invaded Ukraine after worrying developments under president Vladimir Putin, who is known to be close to Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich’s position at Chelsea has come into some doubt in recent days, and yesterday it was confirmed that he was handing over control of the club to a board of trustees.

Chelsea have not mentioned this, or their owner’s links with Putin in their statement, which was simply the short line put out below:

“The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

CFC take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final later today, and the Abramovich situation will no doubt be a cloud hanging over the big game at Wembley.

It will be interesting to see if this ends up being a distraction for Thomas Tuchel and his players, or if it creates a bit of a siege mentality that spurs them on to victory.