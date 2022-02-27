Liverpool are reportedly interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer, and he would also be “keen” on a transfer to Anfield.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, who state that Nunez could be available for around £55million as Benfica are increasingly expected to sell the Uruguay international.

The report notes that other Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Nunez in recent times, but Liverpool’s recruitment team are now “hot” on the player, who would seemingly be “keen” to accept any offer that comes along from the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp brought in Luis Diaz from Porto this January, but he may continue to strengthen with younger players for his attack, as Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane may now be past their peak years.

Nunez seems like he has big potential and one imagines the talented 22-year-old would improve a lot under the expert guidance of a manager like Klopp.

With 23 goals in 29 games so far this season, it’s clear Nunez is a huge threat up front, and that he could flourish with even better players around him.

LFC fans will surely be hoping this deal can be done, or else Nunez will likely end up joining another top European side, and perhaps one of their Premier League rivals, in the near future.