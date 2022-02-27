Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with West Ham star Declan Rice for a potential £120million transfer this summer.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who suggest that Chelsea are now the favourites to beat Manchester United to the signing of Rice in what will undoubtedly be one of this summer’s most high-profile deals.

The England international looks an elite talent after impressing in his time in the Premier League, as well as with his country at Euro 2020 last summer.

Rice had a spell in Chelsea’s academy earlier in his career, and it could make sense for them to be reunited now, with both the player and the club likely to want to put things right.

Rice will surely want to make it at Stamford Bridge at long last, while Chelsea will want to make sure they don’t end up majorly regretting losing him earlier in his career.

The 23-year-old could be an important long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, though he’d also be a fine signing for Man Utd.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former United ace Luke Chadwick made it clear he’d view Rice as the best midfield signing for his old club.

“I think if you look at the profile of Declan Rice, a young player right at the top of his game, a character, a leader … in my eyes, no disrespect to Tielemans who’s world class as well, I think getting someone like Rice through the door is a massive statement,” Chadwick said.

“It shows they’re serious about winning the league, it’s not a case of working out the best options financially, but just going for the best of the best.