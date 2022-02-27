West Ham ready to pay around £2.5m for transfer of former Premier League star

West Ham United are reportedly ready to pay as much as £2.5million for the transfer of Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu.

The 27-year-old has shone in Serie A, and has previously also shown what he can do in the Premier League with his performances for Everton and Watford.

Deulofeu could be available on the cheap and would add experience and quality to David Moyes’ side, so it seems a smart potential purchase if they can get it done.

The Spaniard is being linked with the Hammers by Calcio Financial, though it’s not yet entirely clear if Udinese will agree to let him go this summer.

West Ham have performed well under Moyes and could be an attractive destination for a player like Deulofeu at this stage in his career.

With Jarrod Bowen continuing to be linked with Liverpool, it could be that Deulofeu would replace him at the London Stadium.

