The English FA has announced that the country’s international teams will not play against Russia, at any level, for the ‘foreseeable future’ due to the rising conflict in the Ukraine.

Following Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade the Ukraine last Thursday, the world has been watching with bated breath as the European conflict reaches tipping point.

While the fighting in Ukraine remains ongoing as Russian forces make ground in the race to capture the country’s capital – Kyiv – sport, like all other aspects of society, has been left stunned by the events.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich recently announced that in light of the ongoing conflict (Chelsea FC), he has handed the club’s stewardship over to the club’s trustees – a statement that has already drawn criticism, particularly from Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville (Mirror).

However, the latest organisation to announce plans to ostracise Russia has been England’s FA, who, on Sunday evening, have confirmed that none of their international teams, including both men’s and women’s senior sides, will play against the country for the ‘foreseeable future’, as per Sky Sports News.

The FA’s statement read: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership.”

This is a breaking story, CaughtOffside will update more as it comes in…