Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at Bruno Fernandes after HUGE blunder vs Watford

Cristiano Ronaldo looked clearly irritated by team-mate Bruno Fernandes after a messed up opportunity against Watford.

Manchester United could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to the Premier League relegation strugglers, with Fernandes missing one particularly good opportunity early on in the first half.

See the video clip below, with Fernandes opting to shoot when he only needed to square it to Ronaldo, who was unmarked and looked like having an easy finish if he’d been picked out by his fellow Portugal international…

Ronaldo’s body language afterwards makes it clear just how frustrated he was with Fernandes for neglecting to pass to him.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford last summer and has occasionally been criticised by pundits for the way he seems to snap at his team-mates.

Sometimes, however, you can’t blame him for losing his patience with this below-par Man Utd side.

