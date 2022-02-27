Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in exciting young PSV winger Cody Gakpo ahead of the summer.

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Gakpo’s performances as they look to strengthen in attack this summer, according to the Daily Mirror, and the 22-year-old certainly looks very impressive.

As noted by the Mirror, Gakpo boasts a fine record of 13 goals and 13 assists from out wide so far this season, so he’d surely have plenty to offer to Man Utd if he did make the move to Old Trafford.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both in their mid-30s, it makes sense to bring in younger options up front, and Gakpo looks like a player with a big future.

Arsenal have also been linked with the Netherlands international in recent times, with Foot Mercato reporting that the Gunners could look at him as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With both United and Arsenal competing for a top four spot, it could be that whoever gets that all-important Champions League place will have the big edge in the transfer market when it comes to major deals like this in the summer.

Gakpo will want to leave PSV for a genuine step up in his career, but he might want to be careful about United and Arsenal at the moment after so many big names have struggled at these slightly dysfunctional clubs in recent times.