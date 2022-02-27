Former Bundesliga manager “one step away” from becoming new Leeds United boss

Former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has been strongly linked as the favourite to replace Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United boss.

The American tactician has impressed in roles with Red Bull Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls as well in his career so far, and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League.

It seems Marsch is now closing in on the vacant position at Elland Road, following the departure of Bielsa earlier today.

See below as Fabrizio Romano says Marsch is just one step away from taking over at Leeds, while another report from the Telegraph suggests he could be announced by Leeds tomorrow…

Leeds fans will hope Marsch can come in and improve the team’s situation, with this side clearly under-achieving as they flirt with relegation.

LUFC finished in the top half of the table last term so must surely have it in them to improve and stay up in the weeks and months ahead.

