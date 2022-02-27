Video: Katie McCabe scores unreal screamer for Arsenal Women vs Liverpool

Katie McCabe has scored one of the goals of 2022 so far with a stunning first-time volley for Arsenal Women against Liverpool today.

Watch below as the Republic of Ireland international lashes the loose ball from a corner, sending it into the back of the net with some style…

Unreal volley from Katie McCabe for Arsenal ? (via @VitalityWFACup)pic.twitter.com/S3J14taHwn — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 27, 2022

Arsenal are strolling in this game, currently 4-0 up against the Reds, with McCabe’s stunning strike the pick of the bunch so far.

McCabe has been a key player since joining the Gunners in 2015, though she’s not normally known for her goal-scoring prowess.