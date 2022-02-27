After beating Chelsea on penalties in Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley, Liverpool has added to their impressive trophy collection.

Having arrived at Wembley Stadium as the clear favourites to lift the season’s first major piece of silverware on offer, Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see his side lived up to expectation.

The game itself, which saw 120-minutes of goalless but hugely entertaining action take place, eventually led to a dramatic penalty shootout.

Despite both sides struggling to score during the match, the shootout saw the exact opposite as fans witnessed a whopping 21 successful spot-kicks converted.

However, of course, one player had to miss and that unfortunate player was Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

After being substituted on in place of starter Edouard Mendy with just one minute of play to go, Tuchel made it clear who his preferred penalty goalkeeper was – the German’s decision did not pay off though.

Check out the moment Kepa missed and handed Liverpool the trophy below: