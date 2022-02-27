Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a summer transfer window swoop for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues are said to be ready to let Kepa leave for around £50million this summer after his struggles at Stamford Bridge, which have seen him fall behind Edouard Mendy in the pecking order.

The Spain international once cost Chelsea a record-breaking £72m transfer fee, but it’s fair to say his time in west London has been a disappointment.

Still, the Daily Star claim that Newcastle rate Kepa highly, and could be ready to spend big to add him to their list of top signings.

The Magpies currently have Martin Dubravka as their number one, but Kepa could well be an upgrade if he returns to his best form.

The 27-year-old should also be a realistic target for NUFC due to Chelsea likely being willing to let him go for the right price.

La Liga clubs are also claimed to be tracking Kepa ahead of the summer.