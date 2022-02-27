The management of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde are reportedly continuing transfer talks with Chelsea, but also with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The France international has shone in La Liga in recent times, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most solid centre-backs with his pace, strength and intelligent positional play.

Kounde has what it takes to go right to the top, and it’s unsurprising that so many top teams seem to be in the running for the 23-year-old’s signature this summer, with the Blues certainly in need of a signing of his calibre.

See the tweet below for the latest on Kounde’s future from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg…

Update Jules #Koundé: His management ist still in talks with #CFC. But with Real Madrid and #Barcelona as well! It is said that all teams have chances to get him in summer. #FCBayern was no hot topic so far. @SkySportNews ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 26, 2022

Chelsea currently have Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen nearing the ends of their contracts this summer, so Kounde could be a hugely important addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Real and Barca also need to strengthen at the back, with Kounde showing what he can do in Spanish football in the last few years.

These days, however, Chelsea are arguably closer to being a major force in Europe, so Kounde could do well to test himself by moving to Stamford Bridge.