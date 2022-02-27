Leeds United confirm Marcelo Bielsa sacking following 4-0 thrashing by Tottenham

Leeds United have officially announced the sacking of manager Marcelo Bielsa after some awful recent results.

Bielsa has been an important part of Leeds’ recent history, instilling a fine style of play and helping them back into the Premier League.

Now, however, the Argentine’s influence seems to have waned, so it’s not too surprising that the relegation-threatened club have decided to make a change.

Leeds need to ensure they can improve quickly if they are to stay up, with the Yorkshire giants recently thrashed 6-0 by Liverpool and then 4-0 by Tottenham.

