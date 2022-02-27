Liverpool forced into late change vs Chelsea as midfielder injured during warm-up

Liverpool has been forced to make a late change to their starting lineup to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have arrived at Wembley Stadium as the overwhelming favourites to lift the first major piece of silverware on offer this season.

Despite being expected to lift the EFL Cup, manager Jurgen Klopp has been dealt a late selection blow as midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been forced onto the sidelines.

Thiago was originally selected to start and form part of a three-man midfield alongside defensive midfielder Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson.

However, after picking up an untimely injury during the game’s warm-up, Thiago has now been ruled out of action and will be replaced by Naby Keita.

The late change is unlikely to cause too much disruption considering it is a ‘like-for-like’ switch, but make no mistakes, Klopp will be far from pleased at the prospect of losing such an influential first-team player – especially so close to kick-off.

