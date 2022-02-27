Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has trolled Chelsea over his infamous goal against them in the 2005 Champions League semi-final.

Garcia was awarded a goal that never actually crossed the line in a dramatic 1-0 win at Anfield, which sent Liverpool through to that season’s final, where they again had a memorable night with a penalty shoot out victory over AC Milan after a 3-3 draw in Istanbul.

Liverpool and Chelsea will meet in another big game today, with Jurgen Klopp’s side up against Thomas Tuchel’s men in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Garcia is now seemingly enjoying remembering his famous ghost goal against Chelsea, as he tweeted the ghost emoji in response to a picture of a banner referencing the fact that his shot didn’t cross the line…

Liverpool and Chelsea have certainly had a pretty intense rivalry at times, and it’s hard to pick a winner from today’s big game.

Klopp is yet to win a domestic cup competition in his time in England, while Tuchel will be hoping to make up for last season’s FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City.