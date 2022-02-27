Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has hired a security guard for his home after some recent burglaries involving other players at the club.

Victor Lindelof is one high-profile name who has seen his home broken into in recent times, while the Daily Mirror also claim some of the club’s youngsters have been affected by similar crimes.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Reece James was also burgled earlier this season as he had his Champions League winners’ medal stolen from his home.

Rashford has now taken the step to hire 24/7 security, alongside a £25,000 guard dog monitoring the property, as he seemingly fears for his and his family’s safety.

A source said: “Marcus got a bodyguard a while ago when his profile started to rise.

“But now the minder has become part of the furniture.

“It’s good for Marcus to know that he has someone on call 24/7 given the regularity with which footballers are being targeted and in increasingly violent ways.”