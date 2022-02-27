Video: Gary Neville has already made one big prediction about the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL cup final

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that Romelu Lukaku won’t make Thomas Tuchel’s starting line up for the game against Liverpool today.

The Blues are preparing for a huge match in the Carabao Cup final, but it could well be that Lukaku isn’t going to be involved from the start.

The Belgium international was a big-name signing from Inter Milan in the summer, but his form hasn’t been the best, and Neville thinks Thomas Tuchel won’t trust him in such an important game…

Chelsea fans are sure to have mixed feelings about this, as Lukaku has the potential to be a game-changer at the highest level.

However, for one reason or another, there’s no doubt that it’s just not worked out for him at Stamford Bridge, and others probably deserve to start ahead of him.

