Man United in strong position to seal transfer of star for less than his £50m buy-out clause

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international looks an impressive talent and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him attract a number of suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, Man Utd are thought to be in the lead for Palhinha’s signature, with Sporting prepared to sell him for less than his £50million release clause, with offers of around £20m plus add-ons expected to be considered.

Palhinha looks like he’d be a solid option to strengthen the Red Devils in the defensive midfield department, with the club likely to be looking for an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic.

The Mirror claim United scouts have been closely monitoring the 26-year-old in recent games, while Atletico Madrid and Wolves are also admirers.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it looks like a bargain deal is there for the taking if MUFC decide to push ahead with it.

Some fans might well be craving bigger names, but it looks like Palhinha is highly thought of at Old Trafford and could end up being a smart purchase on the cheap.

  1. Big names with expensive price tags aren’t guaranteed to be a roaring success. Di Maria, Sanchez, Maguire, Pogba immediately come to mind.

    Hungry, talented players with their egos in check is what we need. They don’t need to be “big names”. Who had heard of Ruben Dias before city bought him.

    Reply

