(Photo) Liverpool star in tears at Wembley following late injury

Thiago was set to start alongside Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield for their EFL Cup final match against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

However, despite being named as one of Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11 players, the Spanish midfielder was forced to withdraw just minutes before kick-off after picking up an injury during a pre-game warm-up.

Forced onto the sidelines in truly heartbreaking fashion, teammate Naby Keita was promoted from the substitute’s bench to take Thiago’s place.

Naturally extremely disappointed to miss out on a chance to play a part in his side potentially lifting the first piece of major silverware on offer this season, Thiago was picked up on Sky Sports’ camera in tears on the touchline – comforted by goalkeeper Alisson.

Good that Thiago is crying at the start of the match because he will be celebrating at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/aIUFVcKrCb — ??? (@its_me_axad) February 27, 2022