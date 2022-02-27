Piers Morgan hits out at “weasel” Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and “vile” Vladimir Putin

Piers Morgan has slammed Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for his “weasel words” after handing over stewardship of the Blues to trustees.

The Sun columnist and former Good Morning Britain presenter is clearly unimpressed with Abramovich’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for him to do more to denounce president Vladimir Putin.

“Weasel words,” Morgan tweeted. “Where is the condemnation of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine?

“If Abramovich really wants to prove he’s not a Putin puppet, he should denounce the war loudly and clearly. But he won’t…..”

Morgan later added: “With every second that this war continues, [Ukrainian] President Zelensky’s reputation as a strong, brave, inspiring leader soars at the same speed as President Putin’s reputation for being a vile, cowardly, bully-boy thug.”

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final later today with their club’s future clouded by uncertainty.

Abramovich bought the west London club back in 2003 and they’ve enjoyed tremendous success under the wealthy Russian.