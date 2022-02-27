Ralf Rangnick tells Man United fan he’s “dreaming” after being asked about three transfer targets

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has responded to a fan’s question about signing big names like Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Jules Kounde in the summer.

The Red Devils are always being linked with the biggest names in Europe, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon, especially as this current squad undoubtedly needs a lot of work doing to it.

Haaland, Rice and Kounde are world class talents who would instantly strengthen this Man Utd squad, but it seems Rangnick was keen to play down these links and get fans to adjust their expectations.

Watch the rather amusing clip below as Rangnick tells the fan he’s “dreaming”…

United signed big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane last summer, and it will be interesting to see who they can bring in ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Haaland could be the ideal long-term Ronaldo replacement up front, while Rice would be an upgrade on Fred in midfield, and Kounde a far better partner for Varane than the out-of-form Harry Maguire.