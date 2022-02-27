Declan Rice holds up Andriy Yarmolenko’s West Ham shirt as Ukraine ace given time off amid Russian invasion

West Ham star Declan Rice has held up Andriy Yarmolenko’s shirt ahead of today’s big game against Wolves in a tribute to the Ukraine winger as he’s given time off by the club.

Yarmolenko will no doubt need a break from playing amid the distressing scenes in his home country as Russia invaded earlier this week…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Hammers supporters will no doubt be thinking of their player in this difficult time, and it’s nice to see Rice paying tribute to the 32-year-old.