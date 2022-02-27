Tim Sherwood explains why Daniel Levy will be “absolutely fuming” with Antonio Conte

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has hit out at the antics of current Spurs boss Antonio Conte, saying he expects club chairman Daniel Levy will be “fuming” with the Italian tactician.

Conte is known for being a bit of a difficult and outspoken character, though in fairness he’s also proven himself to be one of the best managers in world football in recent years.

The 52-year-old has won major trophies with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, and one imagines he could end up being a big success at Spurs as well.

For now, though, Sherwood is unimpressed with the way he’s been behaving with some of his quotes to the press.

“If anyone else done that, they would have got sacked. Daniel Levy would be looking at that interview and he would’ve been absolutely fuming,” Sherwood told Sky Sports.

It will be interesting to see if Conte can put this difficult spell behind him and help Tottenham end the season on a high.