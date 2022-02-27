(Video) Edouard Mendy makes incredible double-save to deny Liverpool duo

Thomas Tuchel’s decision to drop Cup goalkeeper Kepa in favour of Edouard Mendy has already proven to be a wise move.

The Blues boss, who relegated Kepa back to his bench for Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Liverpool, has just watched on as regular number one Mendy pulled off a truly incredible double-save to deny Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the 30-minute mark.

Following a long-range strike from stand-in midfielder Naby Keita, Mendy then found himself faced with a blistering effort from striker Sadio Mane.

Somehow the Senegalese shot-stopper found a way to keep both efforts out.

AMAZING DOUBLE SAVE!! Take a bow Mendy ? pic.twitter.com/X9FIIj8gtN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022