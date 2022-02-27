(Video) Hilarious moment Liverpool star nearly chokes on confetti during EFL Cup celebrations

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lift this season’s EFL Cup.

The Reds, led by legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, have now become the English side with the most EFL Cup wins (9), bettering Manchester City’s record (8).

Sunday’s dramatic final, which played out under the famous arches of Wembley Stadium, saw a goalless but frantic encounter play out, resulting in a penalty shootout.

After 21 successfully converted spot-kicks, Chelsea substituted goalkeeper Kepa was the unfortunate player to step up and miss.

Hilariously, during Liverpool’s trophy celebrations, defender Ibrahima Konate was spotted almost swallowing some confetti – much to the amusement of left-back Andy Robertson.

