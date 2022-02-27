(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s energetic EFL trophy lift will warm Reds fans’ hearts

After seeing his Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties, manager Jurgen Klopp has now lifted five major trophies since arriving in Merseyside.

The legendary German coach, who will undoubtedly go down in history as one of Liverpool’s most successful managers, has now guided the Reds (9) to more EFL Cup wins than Manchester City (8).

Following what was a breathtaking final on Sunday at Wembley, although the game saw no goals in normal and extra-time, fans were treated to a whopping 21 successfully converted penalties.

However, after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped up and missed his spot-kick, Liverpool were crowned the competition’s outright winners and Klopp’s trophy lift was something to behold.

Check out the moment the German lifted the famous trophy high above his head below:

Pictures courtesy of DAZN