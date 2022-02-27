(Video) Liverpool defender sees goal disallowed vs. Chelsea

This year’s EFL Cup final had so far been a tale of missed opportunities.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, came into Sunday’s Wembley showpiece as red hot favourites to lift the first major trophy of the season.

However, after watching Chelsea unleash a barrage of attacks, all of which were missed, Klopp would have undoubtedly been fearing the worst and their frustrations have not been eased after Joel Matip has had a second-half goal disallowed.

No Goal! Liverpool break the deadlock! Joel Matip is at the back post with a towering header! Wait a minute, the goal is chalked off due to a foul by Virgil van Dijk in the build-up. NO GOAL! #CarabaoCupFinal #CHELIV Watch Now ? https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/0qcpoiwHuE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 27, 2022

Matip’s disallowed goal. You are the ref here. Goal or not? The game is live on ??https://t.co/Rht7bpCpjL pic.twitter.com/EQkyCOnuIj — g (@FBFans9) February 27, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports