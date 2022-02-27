(Video) Liverpool defender sees goal disallowed vs. Chelsea

This year’s EFL Cup final had so far been a tale of missed opportunities.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, came into Sunday’s Wembley showpiece as red hot favourites to lift the first major trophy of the season.

However, after watching Chelsea unleash a barrage of attacks, all of which were missed, Klopp would have undoubtedly been fearing the worst and their frustrations have not been eased after Joel Matip has had a second-half goal disallowed.

