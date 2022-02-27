(Video) Liverpool fans will love youngster’s reaction to Havertz squaring up to Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool and Chelsea have been embroiled in nearly 120-minutes worth of football during Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The remarkable game, which has somehow remained goalless, has seen both Liverpool and Chelsea presented with numerous golden opportunities to fire their sides into the lead.

The game’s deadlock is clearly raising frustrations with the likes of Kai Havertz and Trent Alexander-Arnold the latest pair to become wrapped up in a heated on-field exchange.

However, fans of the Reds would have lapped up what the reaction of young midfielder Harvey Elliot was.

Racing to his teammate’s defence, Elliot was spotted wading into the altercation and seen shoving Havertz out of the way.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

