(Video) Liverpool midfielder scores sublime ‘Panenka’ penalty vs. Chelsea

No matter how hard they tried over the course of the 120-minutes worth of football, neither Liverpool nor Chelsea could break the deadlock during Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Both sides, who put on a truly amazing display of football, went the distance with the game eventually ending 0-0 after extra time.

Although in football there is nothing more nerve-racking than a penalty shootout, after the game’s deadlock, both sides were then forced to shoot it out from 12 yards.

Despite 21 spot-kicks being successfully converted, the pick of the bunch has undoubtedly been Fabinho’s, who stepped up and cheekily dinked home a ‘Panenka’.