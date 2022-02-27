(Video) Mason Mount misses another one-on-one chance vs. Liverpool

Although the game’s second half has just kicked off, Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who is in action against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, is already having a final to forget.

The English midfielder, who was named as one of Thomas Tuchel’s starting 11 first-team players, has now missed not one, but two glaring chances to fire the Blues into an unlikely lead against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

MORE: (Video) Edouard Mendy makes incredible double-save to deny Liverpool duo

Mount’s first chance came during the game’s first half and saw him skew a volley narrowly wide of Caoimhin Kelleher’s goal.

However, it has been the Englishman’s second chance which was undoubtedly his best.

Clear through on goal, Mount somehow managed to miss an absolute sitter and fans will now be wondering if it is going to be their day.