(Video) Mason Mount skews volley in golden opportunity to give Chelsea lead vs. Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel will be wondering how on earth his Chelsea side has not taken the lead against Liverpool during Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Not only was winger Christian Pulisic presented with a golden opportunity to fire the Blues into an early lead after just six minutes, but playmaker Mason Mount was also given the perfect chance to score just before half-time.

The England international found himself unmarked deep in Liverpool’s area and after a surging run from Pulisic allowed wing-back Cesar Azpilicueta to go on an overlapping run, Mount will surely be wondering how the three of them combined failed to score.

Pictures courtesy of EFL Cup