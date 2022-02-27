(Video) Mason Mount skews volley in golden opportunity to give Chelsea lead vs. Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel will be wondering how on earth his Chelsea side has not taken the lead against Liverpool during Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Not only was winger Christian Pulisic presented with a golden opportunity to fire the Blues into an early lead after just six minutes, but playmaker Mason Mount was also given the perfect chance to score just before half-time.

MORE: Everton and Lampard have every right to be angry at penalty error, more empathy needed over Cash celebration – Mark Halsey

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Edouard Mendy makes incredible double-save to deny Liverpool duo
(Video) Pulisic misses glaring chance to give Chelsea EFL Cup lead vs. Liverpool
(Photo) Liverpool star in tears at Wembley following late injury

The England international found himself unmarked deep in Liverpool’s area and after a surging run from Pulisic allowed wing-back Cesar Azpilicueta to go on an overlapping run, Mount will surely be wondering how the three of them combined failed to score.

Pictures courtesy of EFL Cup

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.