(Video) Pulisic misses glaring chance to give Chelsea EFL Cup lead vs. Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Chelsea could have, and perhaps should have, taken the lead in Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Liverpool after just six minutes.

The Blues, who came into Wembley’s final as underdogs to lift the season’s first trophy, almost got off to the perfect start.

Wide attacker Christian Pulisic found himself one-on-one against goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

MORE: (Photo) Liverpool star in tears at Wembley following late injury

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Liverpool star in tears at Wembley following late injury
Liverpool forced into late change vs Chelsea as midfielder injured during warm-up
(Video) Tuchel lifts lid on Abramovich’s stance on Ukraine and Russia conflict

Reacting quickly to a whipped ball in from teammate Cesar Azpiliecueta, the USMNT international failed to convert his effort ensuring the score remained at 0-0.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.