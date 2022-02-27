Chelsea could have, and perhaps should have, taken the lead in Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Liverpool after just six minutes.

The Blues, who came into Wembley’s final as underdogs to lift the season’s first trophy, almost got off to the perfect start.

Wide attacker Christian Pulisic found himself one-on-one against goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Reacting quickly to a whipped ball in from teammate Cesar Azpiliecueta, the USMNT international failed to convert his effort ensuring the score remained at 0-0.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN