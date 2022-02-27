(Video) Salah fluffs lines as Chelsea defender makes last-ditch goal line clearance

If Liverpool could have picked any player to be through on goal and one-on-one against Edouard Mendy, they’d have chosen wide-attacker Mo Salah.

This Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley has so far been a tale of missed chances.

Liverpool’s opponents, Chelsea, have had their fair share of opportunities to take the lead, including golden chances for both Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

However, the moment of the game was so far presented to Liverpool’s Egypt international and despite attempting to chip goalkeeper Mendy found his effort cleared off the line by commanding defender Thiago Silva.

Pictures courtesy of EFL Cup

