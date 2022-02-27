(Video) Tuchel lifts lid on Abramovich’s stance on Ukraine and Russia conflict

Official communication from the club on Saturday confirmed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had passed the Blues’ stewardship to trustees of the organisation.

The decision to distance himself from the club’s inner workings comes amid the ongoing conflict between the Ukraine and Abramovich’s native Russia.

Releasing a second statement on their official website, Sunday morning saw the Blues condemn the violence in the Ukraine.

The club’s statement read: “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Although global events are dominating headlines, from a sporting perspective, Chelsea are preparing to take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final – the first major trophy up for grabs this season.

However, despite the magnitude of Sunday’s game, manager Thomas Tuchel was forced to confirm his employer’s stance on the scenes in the Ukraine.

Speaking to Sky Sports just before kick-off at Wembley, Tuchel, when asked if the club’s statement matched Abramovich’s own view, said: “Absolutely, it includes him. It reflects my opinion and everybody else’s opinion in the club.”