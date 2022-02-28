Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly in the race for River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine midfielder is currently making a name for himself in South America, with Fichajes reporting that Real Madrid, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa are all interested in the 21-year-old. Fernandez has made 28 appearances for River Plate despite his young age and has clearly impressed around Europe.

River Plate recently sold Julian Alvarez to Manchester City but were allowed to keep the forward on loan for the remainder of the season. This could be a sweetener in any deal from the likes of Arsenal and Spurs, who could allow Fernandez to stay at River Plate for a season, if they were to sign.

This would benefit all parties, with the South American club able to keep a key player for an extra year, as well as receiving a fee for him. Whoever signs Fernandez, can allow him to develop somewhere he is already getting game time. Finally, Fernandez is able to play first team football and gain further valuable experience, before making the step up.

Arteta has shown this season how he is willing to give youth a chance, and Fernandez would be a welcome addition to his squad. With Granit Xhaka linked away from the club (as per Football.London), the midfield is looking very light for next season, so signing an additional midfielder makes sense for Arteta. Tottenham also have depth issues in midfield, with just four first team central midfielders left at the club, two of which are currently injured.