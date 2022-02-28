Arsenal may reportedly be considering an ambitious move for Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international is one of the best players in the world at the moment, having scored a stunning 333 goals in 362 games for Bayern in total, including a record of 39 in 33 appearances so far this season.

According to FourFourTwo, Arsenal are one of a few clubs interested in prising Lewandowski away from Germany, where he has been for nearly 12 years now. As seen in the tweet below, Lewandowski wants a new deal if he is to stay. He’s waiting for the club to offer a new deal, but nothing has arrived as of yet.

Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern – but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay. ? #Bayern There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent – Lewandowski's waiting. pic.twitter.com/rRsjoj6XBC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2022

Lewandowski is open to a move to England at some point (as per The Sun) and with the forward turning 34 this year, it seems like now or never for the Polish star. His contract expires in 2023, so if he is to play a part in England before he retires, making a move in the summer seems like the best option.

Arsenal are desperate for a new striker and someone with Lewandowski’s goalscoring record would be welcomed by most clubs in Europe. The majority of Arsenal’s goals have come from midfield, but having a striker who can score regular goals could be the different between them getting top four and not.

Still, considering the success Lewandowski has enjoyed throughout his career, it’s hard to imagine he’d necessarily jump at the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium, where he would be less likely to challenge for major honours or even compete in the Champions League.