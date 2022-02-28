Arsenal considering opening contract talks with attacker at end of season

Arsenal could open contract talks with wide-attacker Bukayo Saka at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Gunners’ ace is fully focused on finishing this season before discussing the possibility of signing a new deal.

Bukayo Saka’s really happy with his Arsenal life. He loves the club, he’s only focused on race for Champions League spot and that’s why new contract talks won’t take place immediately. ??? #AFC Potential new deal could be discussed in the summer.

More: https://t.co/0bGHu5hKXH pic.twitter.com/wF90bRRTZj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2022

Saka, 20, joined Arsenal’s youth academy all the way back in 2008 and has since become one of the country’s hottest prospects.

MORE: Liverpool player ratings: Caoimhin Kelleher and new signing steal the show vs Chelsea

Already a fully-fledged England international under Three Lions’ boss Gareth Southgate, the 20-year-old is well up there when it comes to the sport’s most valuable youngsters.

However, with his Arsenal contract set to expire in two years, there now appears to be a desire from the club’s hierarchy to tie the winger down on an improved deal.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Although Arsenal appears unlikely to open contract talks with Saka until the end of the current campaign, should they prove successful in their efforts to extend his deal, it would not only increase the 20-year-old’s market value, but it would also send a huge signal of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

Fans would argue that for too long have the Gunners offloaded their best players and that is largely to blame for years of domestic failure.

However, continuing to build for the future, extending Saka’s deal would undoubtedly see him play a major role in the side’s senior first-team for many years to come and that can only be a good thing, especially when it comes to stability.