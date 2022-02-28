Arsenal target striker averaging a goal a game this season

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Schick has emerged as a target for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta aims to sign a striker, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette’s contracts expiring in the summer. Schick has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring twenty goals in as many games.

Arsenal missed out on Dusan Vlahovic in January and since then have been linked with multiple different targets in the striker positions. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already left the club and with Nketiah and Lacazette unlikely to sign new deals, Arteta will be left with only youth forwards to work with. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Arsenal sign multiple strikers in the summer window, with Schick added to the ever growing list.

Schick plays as a lone striker, with an attacking midfielder sat just behind. This is the same system used by Arsenal, so it shouldn’t take much adaptation if he was to come to The Emirates.

Current striker, Lacazette, has scored just three league goals this season, so if Schick could sign and continue his current goalscoring form, Arsenal will be a formidable force in the Premier League and he would certainly be a helping hand in their top four chase.