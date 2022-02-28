Arsenal have been told to sign James Ward-Prowse to replace Granit Xhaka.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has said Arsenal should sign Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse, with Arteta’s squad being light in midfield this season. “Ward-Prowse is the sort of player Arsenal need to be looking at in the summer. He’d compliment Partey well and let’s be honest, there’s not many better set-piece takers than him in the world,” Phillips said.

Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move away from The Emirates (as reported by Football.London), which would leave Arsenal very short in midfield. Martin Odegaard has played in deeper roles this season due to injuries and bolstering the midfield should be high on Arteta’s agenda.

Prising Ward-Prowse away from Southampton will be a task, with the midfielder recently signing a new deal. Southampton are not in any financial troubles, especially with a recent takeover, so they don’t have any reason to sell their star player and can demand an extremely high fee for him.

Ward-Prowse offers a very unique skill in his set piece ability. He has scored 12 in the Premier League, only bettered by David Beckham. He also offers a threat from corners and deeper free kicks, with his excellent delivery into the box.

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see a player of his calibre move to a big six side at some point, especially as it would surely boost his England chances.