Klopp keen for Liverpool to seal transfer of attacker with €50million asking price

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been interested in Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio for some time now.

According to Don Balon, the Reds remain an option for Asensio, though it’s not clear if he will be leaving Madrid in the summer as it seems his current preference is to stay where he is.

The report notes that Asensio would cost around €50million and is being eyed up by Liverpool due to the doubts over both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the moment.

Asensio could be a fine addition to this Liverpool squad if he does end up joining, though it would also be a slightly risky deal as well given his recent injury record.

The Spain international has missed a lot of playing time and he’s perhaps not looking quite as exciting a talent as he was a few years ago.

Jurgen Klopp may well feel he could get Asensio back to his best, but €50m perhaps seems like a lot to pay for the 26-year-old based on recent form.

Don Balon also mention that Bayern Munich are interested in Asensio, though it remains to be seen if clubs can persuade him to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

