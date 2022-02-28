Marcelo Bielsa shows class as he takes time to say goodbye to Leeds United fans

Marcelo Bielsa took the time to say his goodbyes to emotional Leeds United supporters following his sacking by the club.

The Argentine will always hold legendary status at Elland Road after the terrific work he did to guide the club back into the Premier League after 16 years away.

Still, there’s no doubt it looked like the right time for Bielsa to move on after a poor run of form this season that leaves the team in a relegation battle.

Bielsa is now on his way out of Leeds, but this video shows just how loved he still is by the fans as he said farewell…

Jesse Marsch is widely expected to be brought in as Bielsa’s replacement, with an announcement possibly set to be made today.

