Agent confirms talks for Newcastle United to sign €50million-rated wonderkid

Newcastle United are reportedly very keen on a potential transfer deal for Atletico Mineiro wonderkid Carlos Daniel.

The Magpies have been tracking the talented 20-year-old for some time after his eye-catching performances in his native Brazil, and there’s now been a further update on those transfer rumours.

Newcastle seem set to come back in for Daniel as talks have resumed over the youngster, according to his agent.

“The contact has been going on since June of last year, it has now been intensified again, because they followed the Copinha. The team was bought by Mohammed bin Salman, but the director continued, and he liked Carlos a lot,” his representative Anderson Fia told Globo Esporte.

This looks like an exciting deal if NUFC can get it done, with the club’s new owners likely to want to invest in the best young talent for the future.

Daniel won’t come cheap, however, as he has a release clause worth €50million, not that that will be too expensive for Newcastle.