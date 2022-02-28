Video: Thomas Tuchel makes dig at “weird line” for Chelsea’s offside goal

Thomas Tuchel has commented on the Romelu Lukaku goal which was ruled out for offside in the second half. 

Tuchel explains how he doesn’t really understand why the line was drawn where it was and why it was given offside, after Lukaku saw a goal ruled out towards the end of the game.

Chelsea had multiple goals ruled out for offside, but the Lukaku one was the most controversial. Lukaku appeared to be very close to staying onside and the lines drawn by VAR clearly weren’t up to Tuchel’s standards. The goal was very quickly ruled offside by VAR, with the game ending goalless despite the four goals disallowed.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, former Premier League referee Mark Halsey made it clear he felt that all the major decisions in this big game were called correctly by the referee and by VAR.

