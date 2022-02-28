Video: Chelsea boss Tuchel explains controversial Kepa decision

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained the reason behind bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga late into the Carabao Cup final. 

Tuchel explained how the blame must fully be on himself, rather than Kepa. In his post-match press conference, Tuchel goes into detail about how Kepa has more time on the training ground to focus on the penalty aspect of the game, due to playing less competitive matches.

Tuchel was very reluctant to place any blame on his goalkeeper, explaining how the Liverpool penalties were simply unstoppable. The Chelsea manager answered very cautiously, when asked about whether he thought about changing his mind, due to the performance of Edouard Mendy throughout the game.

